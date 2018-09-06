EURINR is expected to move sideways today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD appreciated by 0.41 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.70 percent during the same time frame.
Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR
EURUSD appreciated by 0.41 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.70 percent during the same time frame. US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have agreed to improve US trade relations with the European Union following the recent escalations in disputes. Meanwhile, Euro zone manufacturing PMI came in line with market expectations at 54.6 for Aug’18. Euro zone services PMI came in line with market expectations at 54.4 for Aug’ 18.
OUTLOOK
EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.
