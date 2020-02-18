EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD ended marginally higher by 0.04 percent last week whereas EURINR declined by 0.22. The Euro continues to be pressurized over the ongoing concerns over the health of the Eurozone. The German GDP missed the analyst expectation. Markets will now have a keen eye on the ZEW German sentiment data. Investors expect that Eurozone’s largest economy, Germany might slip into recessionary phase.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

