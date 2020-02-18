App
Stocks
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 10:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD ended marginally higher by 0.04 percent last week whereas EURINR declined by 0.22.


Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD ended marginally higher by 0.04 percent last week whereas EURINR declined by 0.22. The Euro continues to be pressurized over the ongoing concerns over the health of the Eurozone. The German GDP missed the analyst expectation. Markets will now have a keen eye on the ZEW German sentiment data. Investors expect that Eurozone’s largest economy, Germany might slip into recessionary phase.


OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Feb 18, 2020 10:40 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

