EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.14 percent yesterday whereas EURINR appreciated by 0.49 percent during the same time frame. Manufacturing PMI was revised higher from their preliminary estimates with the German index resulting in 45.3 and the Union’s index printing at 47.9. Germany published the GFK Consumer Confidence Survey, which improved to 9.9 in February, surpassing the market’s expectations of 9.6.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.