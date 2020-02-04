EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD depreciated by 0.32 percent yesterday whereas EURINR appreciated by 0.4.
Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR
EURUSD depreciated by 0.32 percent yesterday whereas EURINR appreciated by 0.4. Manufacturing PMI was revised higher from their preliminary estimates with the German index resulting in 45.3 and the Union’s index printing at 47.9. Germany published the GFK Consumer Confidence Survey, which improved to 9.9 in February, surpassing the market’s expectations of 9.6.
OUTLOOK
EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.
