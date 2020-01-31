EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0.19 percent yesterday whereas EURINR depreciated by 0.48 percent. The European Central Bank kept its monetary policy unchanged and stated that the overall situation justifies the negative interest rate environment. The latest signs of improvement may fall short of confirming a bottom, but for sure are encouraging. Germany published the GFK Consumer Confidence Survey, which improved to 9.9 in February, surpassing the market’s expectations of 9.6.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.