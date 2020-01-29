EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD appreciated by 0.04 percent yesterday whereas EURINR appreciated by 0.44 percent.
Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR
EURUSD appreciated by 0.04 percent yesterday whereas EURINR appreciated by 0.44 percent. The European Central Bank kept its monetary policy unchanged and stated that the overall situation justifies the negative interest rate environment. The latest signs of improvement may fall short of confirming a bottom, but for sure are encouraging. January IFO Survey showed that the German Business Climate deteriorated to 95.9 from 96.3 in January, against an expected bounce.
OUTLOOK
EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.
