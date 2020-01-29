App
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 10:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD appreciated by 0.04 percent yesterday whereas EURINR appreciated by 0.44 percent.


Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD appreciated by 0.04 percent yesterday whereas EURINR appreciated by 0.44 percent. The European Central Bank kept its monetary policy unchanged and stated that the overall situation justifies the negative interest rate environment. The latest signs of improvement may fall short of confirming a bottom, but for sure are encouraging. January IFO Survey showed that the German Business Climate deteriorated to 95.9 from 96.3 in January, against an expected bounce.


OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jan 29, 2020 10:13 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

