EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.35 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.04 percent the same time frame. The European Central Bank kept its monetary policy unchanged and stated that the overall situation justifies the negative interest rate environment. Even ECB’s aggressive stimulus measures couldn’t help them achieve their inflation target. The latest signs of improvement may fall short of confirming a bottom, but for sure are encouraging. German CPI came in line with market expectations at 0.5 percent for Dec’19. German economic sentiment came in at 26.7 for Dec’19 against market expectations of 15.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.