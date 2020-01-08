EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.38 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.46 percent the same time frame. The German Services PMI printed 52.9, while the EU Services PMI was revised to 52.8, better than the previous estimate of 52.4. However, the Composite index came in at 50.9, with the modest improvement, still indicating weak economic growth. CPI for EU came in line with market expectations at 1.3 percent for Dec’19.



OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.