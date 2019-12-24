EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0.07 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.42 percent the same time frame. ECB kept its rates unchanged in its monetary policy meeting. Meanwhile, manufacturing PMI from EU came in at 45.9 against market expectations of 47.3 for Nov’19. The EU released October Trade Balance, with the seasonally adjusted surplus up to €24.5B. German business climate data came in at 96.3 for Nov’19 against market expectations of 95.6.



OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

