Stocks
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2019 10:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD appreciated by 0.07 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.42 percent the same time frame.


Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD appreciated by 0.07 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.42 percent the same time frame. ECB kept its rates unchanged in its monetary policy meeting. Meanwhile, manufacturing PMI from EU came in at 45.9 against market expectations of 47.3 for Nov’19. The EU released October Trade Balance, with the seasonally adjusted surplus up to €24.5B. German business climate data came in at 96.3 for Nov’19 against market expectations of 95.6.



OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Dec 24, 2019 10:53 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

