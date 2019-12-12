EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0.32 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.1 percent the same time frame. ECB will be holding their monetary policy meeting on 12th Dec’19. Meanwhile, the shared currency got a modest boost from the German ZEW survey, which beat expectations, as the country’s Economic Sentiment jumped to 10.7 in December, while for the whole Union was up to 11.2, both largely surpassing the market’s expectations.



OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

