EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 12, 2019 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD appreciated by 0.32 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.1 percent the same time frame.


EURUSD appreciated by 0.32 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.1 percent the same time frame. ECB will be holding their monetary policy meeting on 12th Dec’19. Meanwhile, the shared currency got a modest boost from the German ZEW survey, which beat expectations, as the country’s Economic Sentiment jumped to 10.7 in December, while for the whole Union was up to 11.2, both largely surpassing the market’s expectations.



OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Dec 12, 2019 09:45 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

