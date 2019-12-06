App
Last Updated : Dec 06, 2019 09:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD appreciated by 0.23 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.1 percent the same time frame.


Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD appreciated by 0.23 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.1 percent the same time frame. Christine Lagarde said the European Central Bank will be “resolute” in restoring euro-zone price stability under her presidency, while stressing that an upcoming strategy review will be wide-ranging, including climate change as well as inflation. ECB will continue to hold its stance of an accommodative monetary policy which has been a key driver for demand recovery.



OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Dec 6, 2019 09:52 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

