EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.14 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.04 percent during the same time frame. Christine Lagarde has taken the helm of the ECB. Meanwhile, the meeting minutes suggested a wait-and-see stance that the ECB has taken after the monetary easing announced in September. After all, they have to wait for the effect of the last easing round to show on the economy. There is also a call for unity, which shows how fragmented the governing council is at the moment.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.