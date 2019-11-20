EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD appreciated by 0.07 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.15 percent during the same time frame.
Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR
EURUSD appreciated by 0.07 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.15 percent during the same time frame. Christine Lagarde has taken the helm of the European Central Bank at a time of rising scepticism over the power of monetary policy. Many believe that ECB will now be just a helpless by stander but there is plenty more the ECB can do, from further rate cuts to more flexible asset purchases. In September, ECB cut the deposit rate to - 0.5% and restarted net asset purchases.
OUTLOOK
EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.