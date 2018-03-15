EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.19 percent while EURINR appreciated by 0.05 percent during the same time frame. In the latest ECB meeting the committee decided to keep the rates unchanged but they dropped their easing bias fuelling expectation of a normalisation in the monetary policy. Also, German CPI came in line with market expectations at 0.5% for Feb’ 18. In Mario Draghi’s latest speech he mentioned that bond buy back will continue till inflation reaches a sustainable level.

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

