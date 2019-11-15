EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD appreciated by 0.14 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.08 percent the same time frame.
Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR
EURUSD appreciated by 0.14 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.08 percent the same time frame. Germany released the November ZEW survey on Economic Sentiment, which came in at -2.1, much better than the previous - 22.8 and the expected -13. German GDP data came in at 0.1 percent against expectations of -0.1 percent. CPI from France came in at 0 percent for Oct’19 against market expectations of -0.1 percent.
OUTLOOK
EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.