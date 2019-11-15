EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0.14 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.08 percent the same time frame. Germany released the November ZEW survey on Economic Sentiment, which came in at -2.1, much better than the previous - 22.8 and the expected -13. German GDP data came in at 0.1 percent against expectations of -0.1 percent. CPI from France came in at 0 percent for Oct’19 against market expectations of -0.1 percent.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.