you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD appreciated by 0.11 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.34 percent the same time frame.


Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD appreciated by 0.11 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.34 percent the same time frame. The ECB had a monetary policy meeting and as expected, it was a non-event. No changes were announced to the current easing path and President Draghi’s message was quite the usual on risk, growth, and inflation. German economic sentiment came in at -22.8 for Sep’19 against market expectations of -27.


OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Oct 30, 2019 12:12 pm

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

