EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0.11 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.34 percent the same time frame. The ECB had a monetary policy meeting and as expected, it was a non-event. No changes were announced to the current easing path and President Draghi’s message was quite the usual on risk, growth, and inflation. German economic sentiment came in at -22.8 for Sep’19 against market expectations of -27.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

