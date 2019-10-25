EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD depreciated by 0.22 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.08 percent the same time frame.
Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR
EURUSD depreciated by 0.22 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.08 percent the same time frame. The ECB had a monetary policy meeting and as expected, it was a non-event. No changes were announced to the current easing path and President Draghi’s message was quite the usual on risk, growth, and inflation.
OUTLOOK
EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .