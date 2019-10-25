EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.22 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.08 percent the same time frame. The ECB had a monetary policy meeting and as expected, it was a non-event. No changes were announced to the current easing path and President Draghi’s message was quite the usual on risk, growth, and inflation.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

