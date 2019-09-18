EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0.65 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.36 percent the same time frame. The European Central Bank decided to cut rates to -0.5% and also decided to start a QE program of €20 billion per month from Nov’19.The stimulus package came in as the underlying inflation remained generally muted, and the risks surrounding growth outlook remain tilted to the downside, according to Draghi’s words. European growth and inflation forecast were revised downwards. Meanwhile, German economic sentiment for Aug’19 came in at – 22.5 against market expectations of -38.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Rs 599 for first year