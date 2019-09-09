EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0.4 percent last week while EURINR depreciated by 0.83 percent the same time frame. The future leader of the ECB, Mrs. Christine Lagarde, spoke before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament, affirming that, given persistently low inflation, a highly accommodative policy is warranted for a prolonged period.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

