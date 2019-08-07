EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.04 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.29 percent the same time frame. Draghi said the euro zone's central bank was looking at interest rate cuts, fresh bond buys and new policy guidance to lift persistently low inflation, which has undershot its target for the past six years. The outlook according to the bank is getting worst for the bloc as trade war is hampering confidence.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

