Feb 26, 2018 10:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD depreciated by 0.7 percent while EURINR depreciated by 0.16 percent during the same time frame.


Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD depreciated by 0.7 percent while EURINR depreciated by 0.16 percent during the same time frame. In the latest ECB meeting minutes the policy committee mentioned that they could revisit the policy early this year.  Manufacturing PMI from Euro zone came in a t 58.5 against market expectations of 59.2 in Jan’18. Also, Euro zone services PMI came in at 56.7 against market expectations of 57.7 in Jan’18.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to move sideways in the coming session

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

