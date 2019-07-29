App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 12:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD depreciated by 0.7 percent last week while EURINR appreciated by 0.36 percent the same time frame.


Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD depreciated by 0.7 percent last week while EURINR appreciated by 0.36 percent the same time frame. Draghi said the euro zone's central bank was looking at interest rate cuts, fresh bond buys and new policy guidance to lift persistently low inflation, which has undershot its target for the past six years. The outlook according to the bank is getting worst for the bloc as trade war is hampering confidence.


OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 11:02 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.