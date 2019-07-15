EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0.4 percent last week while EURINR depreciated by 0.29 percent the same time frame. ECB’s latest meeting accounts reminded speculative interest that the European Central Bank is also in the dovish path, as the document showed that policymakers are ready to ease further as appropriate, using all the available tools, including resuming asset repurchase program and cutting rates.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.