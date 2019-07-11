EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0.38 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.18 percent the same time frame. The EU Commission released a report cutting the Union’s growth and inflation forecasts for 2020, citing trade tensions and policy uncertainty, limiting the bullish potential of the shared currency. . Meanwhile, ECB’s Governing Council member said that European policymakers could theoretically decide to “resume making net asset purchases, again if warranted by the circumstances.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.