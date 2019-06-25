EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0.26 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.1 percent during the same time frame. The IFO Business Confidence Index declined to 97.4 in June, better than the 97.3 expected, although its lowest since late 2014. Meanwhile, the leader of the European Central Bank spoke at the ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra and said that further interest rate cuts remain part of the central bank's tools, leaving doors opened for more stimuli, signalling that policymakers would act if inflation doesn't give signs of picking up.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

