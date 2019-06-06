EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.28 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.05 percent the same time frame. ECB warned of an economic downturn on account of the US-Sino trade war will affect the common currency as well. German Unemployment change came in at 60,000 against market expectations of -8000 for Apr’19. Meanwhile, manufacturing PMI from EU came in line with market expectations at 47.7 for May’19. ECB will be holding their monetary policy meeting today.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.