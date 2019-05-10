EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0.26 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.99percent the same time frame. GDP data from EU came in at 0.4 percent against market expectations of 0.3 percent. The EU Services PMI camein at 52.8 for April, surpassing the preliminary estimate of 52.5. In the recent EU economic forecast they lowered the growth forecast to 1.2 percent from 1.3 percent. German industrial production came in at 0.5 percent for Apr’19 against market expectations of -0.5 percent.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.