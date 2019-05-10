App
Last Updated : May 10, 2019 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD appreciated by 0.26 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.99 percent the same time frame.

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD appreciated by 0.26 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.99percent the same time frame. GDP data from EU came in at 0.4 percent against market expectations of 0.3 percent. The EU Services PMI camein at 52.8 for April, surpassing the preliminary estimate of 52.5. In the recent EU economic forecast they lowered the growth forecast to 1.2 percent from 1.3 percent. German industrial production came in at 0.5 percent for Apr’19 against market expectations of -0.5 percent.


OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 10, 2019 11:38 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

