EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.08 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.47 percent the same time frame. The shared currency was also hurt by comments from EU Centeno, who said that Italy's weak economic growth is worrisome for the area's finance ministers. Overall, data convinced market players on the health imbalance in European economies, also highlighting divergent paths from central banks, as the ECB is back to adding stimulus.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.