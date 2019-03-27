EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.42 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.08percent the same time frame. The EU preliminary March Consumer Confidence improved by less-than-expected, printing -7.2. The German ZEW survey showed that Economic Sentiment improved by more than expected in March, resulting in -3.6 for the country and at -2.5 for the whole Union, this last recovering from -16.6 in February.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.