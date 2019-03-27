App
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 11:45 AM IST

EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD depreciated by 0.42 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.08percent the same time frame.

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD depreciated by 0.42 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.08percent the same time frame. The EU preliminary March Consumer Confidence improved by less-than-expected, printing -7.2. The German ZEW survey showed that Economic Sentiment improved by more than expected in March, resulting in -3.6 for the country and at -2.5 for the whole Union, this last recovering from -16.6 in February.


OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Mar 27, 2019 11:45 am

#Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

