you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 11:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD appreciated by 0.15 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.3 percent the same time frame.

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD appreciated by 0.15 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.3 percent the same time frame. German manufacturing PMI came in at 47.6 against market expectations of 49.7 for Jan’19. German flash services PMI came in at 55.1 against market expectations of 52.8 for Jan ’19.German economic sentiment came in at-13.4 for Jan’19 against market expectations of -14.1. Meanwhile, Concerns hit the common currency as US President Trump intends to put tariffs on cars' imports, which will affect the their auto industry.


OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 26, 2019 11:18 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

