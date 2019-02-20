EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0.28 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.07percent the same time frame. German GDP came in at 0 percent against market expectations of 0.1 percent. In line with other negative data sets, German industrial production data also came in at -0.4 percent against market expectations of 0.8 percent. German economic sentiment came in at-13.4 for Jan’19 against market expectations of -14.1. Meanwhile, Concerns hit the common currency as US President Trump intends to put tariffs on cars' imports, which will affect the EU's industry.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.