App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 28, 2018 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD appreciated by 0.69 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.59 percent during the same time frame.

Euro | January 1: Rs 75.56, December 17: Rs 81.27, Percentage change: 7.03 (Image: Reuters)
Euro | January 1: Rs 75.56, December 17: Rs 81.27, Percentage change: 7.03 (Image: Reuters)
Whatsapp

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD appreciated by 0.69 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.59 percent during the same time frame. ECB in its latest monetary policy meeting yesterday will end the QE program by the end of Dec’18. The ECB also said it would continue to reinvest cash from maturing bonds for an extended period of time. Meanwhile, EU current account surplus released earlier on the day rose to €23 billion in October from €17.6 billion in September.


OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Dec 28, 2018 12:30 pm

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.