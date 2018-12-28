EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0.69 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.59 percent during the same time frame. ECB in its latest monetary policy meeting yesterday will end the QE program by the end of Dec’18. The ECB also said it would continue to reinvest cash from maturing bonds for an extended period of time. Meanwhile, EU current account surplus released earlier on the day rose to €23 billion in October from €17.6 billion in September.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session

