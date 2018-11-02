EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0.86 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.56 percent during the same time frame. EU commission denied the Italian budget and asked to send a revised one by 3 weeks. Meanwhile, GDP from Euro zone came in at 0.2 percent against market expectations of 0.4 percent. Italian quarterly GDP came in at 0 percent against market expectations of 0.2 percent. CPI data from Euro zone came in line with market expectations at 2.2 pe rcent for Sep’18.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.