EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0.9 percent while EURINR depreciated by 1.82 percent during the same time frame. Services PMI from Euro zone came in line with market expectations at 53.8 in May’18. Meanwhile, officials from ECB could wind down their stimulus by the end of the year according to a report as they are citing robust growth in the region and are confident that inflation is on its way back to the target. ECB’s Weidmann says first ECB Rate Hike could follow the end of Quantitative Easing.

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.