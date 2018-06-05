EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0. 33 percent while EURINR rose 0.29 percent on Monday supported by weakness in the DX. Last week, a new government was sworn in Italy on Friday, ending months of twists and t urns on the political front. The coalition is made up of two euro - sceptic parties, the League and the Five - Start Movement, which is likely to result in tensions between Brussels and Rome. Giuseppe Conte is sworn in as prime minister.

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.