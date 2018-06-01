EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0.25 percent while EURINR depreciated by 0. 24 percent yesterday. Italy’s political crisis pushed Rome's short - term borrowing costs to the highest since the peak of the Eurozone debt crisis in 2012. However, Giuseppe Conte nominated as prime minister for second time as country looks set to avoid snap elections. German CPI data came in at 0.5% for Apr’18 against market expectations of 0.3%. Euro zone CPI for May’18 came in at 1.9% against market expectations of 1.6%.

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

