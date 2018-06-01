App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD appreciated by 0.25 percent while EURINR depreciated by 0. 24 percent yesterday.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD appreciated by 0.25 percent while EURINR depreciated by 0. 24 percent yesterday. Italy’s political crisis pushed Rome's short - term borrowing costs to the highest since the peak of the Eurozone debt crisis in 2012. However, Giuseppe Conte nominated as prime minister for second time as country looks set to avoid snap elections. German CPI data came in at 0.5% for Apr’18 against market expectations of 0.3%. Euro zone CPI for May’18 came in at 1.9% against market expectations of 1.6%.

OUTLOOK
EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 11:26 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.