EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0.13 percent while EURINR depreciated by 0.07 percent during the same time frame. Euro zone CPI came in line with market expectations at 1.2% for Apr’18. GDP data from Euro zo ne came in line with market estimates at 0.4% for Q1 2018. Also, rising political uncertainties in Italy where populist parties have jostled to forge a common platform in a bid to lead the next government, have been a major drag on Euro in the past week. There was no major data from Euro zone yesterday on account of Bank Holiday.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.