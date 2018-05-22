App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 22, 2018 11:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD appreciated by 0.13 percent while EURINR depreciated by 0.07 percent during the same time frame.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD appreciated by 0.13 percent while EURINR depreciated by 0.07 percent during the same time frame. Euro zone CPI came in line with market expectations at 1.2% for Apr’18.  GDP data from Euro zo ne came in line with market estimates at 0.4% for Q1 2018. Also, rising political uncertainties in Italy where populist parties have jostled to forge a common platform in a bid to lead the next government, have been a major drag on Euro in the past week. There was no major data from Euro zone yesterday on account of Bank Holiday.


OUTLOOK
EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

