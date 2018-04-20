App
Apr 20, 2018 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD depreciated by 0.23 percent while EURINR depreciated by 0.33 percent during the same time frame.


Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD depreciated by 0.23 percent while EURINR depreciated by 0.33 percent during the same time frame. ECB Council member Nowotny mentioned that the bond buyback program will wound down by the down of this year. German CPI came in line with market expectations at 0.4% for Mar ’18. German ZEW economic sentiment data came in at - 8.2 against market expectations of - 0.8. Euro zone CPI came in at 1.3% against market expectations of 1.4% for Mar’18.

OUTLOOK
EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

