EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.06 percent while EURINR depreciated by 0.21 percent during the same time frame. ECB Council member Nowotny mentioned that the bond buyback program will wound down by the down of this year. However, ECB members diverge over inflation outlook in the Euro zone according to the latest ECB meeting minutes. German CPI came in line with market expectations at 0.4% for Mar’18. German ZEW economic sentiment data came in at - 8.2 against market expectations of - 0.8.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

