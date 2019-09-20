EURINR is expected to move appreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD appreciated by 0.1 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.17 percent the same time frame.
Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR
EURUSD appreciated by 0.1 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.17 percent the same time frame. German economic sentiment for Aug’19 came in at –22.5 against market expectations of -38. CPI from Euro zone came in line with market expectations at 1 percent for Aug’19. Current account data from Euro zone came in at 20.5 B Euro against market expectations of 20.3B Euro.
OUTLOOK
EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.
