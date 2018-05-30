EURINR is expected to lower: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.7 percent while EURINR declined by 0. 4 percent on Tuesday as Italy’s political crisis pushed Rome's short - term borrowing costs to the highest since the peak of the Eurozone debt crisis in 2012. Further, stronger DX weighed on the shared currency. President Sergio Mattarella on Sunday rejected a proposed anti - establishment government amid fears it could take country of the single currency. Also, new elections are likely to push euro membership to the top of the political agenda.

EURINR is expected to trade lower in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.