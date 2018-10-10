EURINR is expected to depreciated today: Angel Broking

With the fall in the value of the Turkish Lira making the headlines, it brings back memories of other countries that have seen the worst of such a spiraling trend in inflation. Read on to find out more about countries that have made billionaires of its citizens, with no real prosperity to back it. (Image: Reuters)

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD remained flat yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.2 percent during the same time frame. The Italian government decided to set a 2.4% budget deficit, defying European demands. Italy’s bond and equities suffer heavily after a sharp sell off as investors were worried about a deepening spat between Italy and EU over the country’s budget. Meanwhile, following Italy’s footsteps even French leaders started making anti - EU statements.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to depreciate in today’s session.

