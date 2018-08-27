EURINR is expected to depreciate today: Angel Broking

With the fall in the value of the Turkish Lira making the headlines, it brings back memories of other countries that have seen the worst of such a spiraling trend in inflation. Read on to find out more about countries that have made billionaires of its citizens, with no real prosperity to back it. (Image: Reuters)

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 1.7 percent last week while EURINR depreciated by 1.68 percent during the same time frame. Euro zone quarterly GDP came in at 0.4% against m arket expectations of 0.3%. Meanwhile, manufacturing PMI from Euro zone came in at 54.6 against market expectations of 55.1 for July’18. Services PMI from Euro zone came in line with market expectations at 54.4 for July’18. All eyes will be set on the Jack son Hole Symposium which is likely to drive major changes for currency pairs.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to depreciate in today’s session.

