Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 01:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to depreciate today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD appreciated by 1.7 percent last week while EURINR depreciated by 1.68 percent during the same time frame.

With the fall in the value of the Turkish Lira making the headlines, it brings back memories of other countries that have seen the worst of such a spiraling trend in inflation. Read on to find out more about countries that have made billionaires of its citizens, with no real prosperity to back it. (Image: Reuters)
With the fall in the value of the Turkish Lira making the headlines, it brings back memories of other countries that have seen the worst of such a spiraling trend in inflation. Read on to find out more about countries that have made billionaires of its citizens, with no real prosperity to back it. (Image: Reuters)

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD appreciated by 1.7 percent last week while EURINR depreciated by 1.68 percent during the same time frame. Euro zone quarterly GDP came in at 0.4% against m arket expectations of 0.3%. Meanwhile, manufacturing PMI from Euro zone came in at 54.6 against market expectations of 55.1 for July’18. Services PMI from Euro zone came in line with market expectations at 54.4 for July’18. All eyes will be set on the Jack son Hole Symposium which is likely to drive major changes for currency pairs.


OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to depreciate in today’s session.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 27, 2018 01:25 pm

