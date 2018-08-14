App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 12:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to depreciate today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD depreciated by 0.02 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciate d by 1.44 percent during the same time frame.


Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD depreciated by 0.02 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciate d by 1.44 percent during the same time frame. German factory orders came in at - 4% against market expectations of - 0.3% for July’1 8. German industrial production came in at - 0.9% against market expectations of - 0.5%. Euro has slipped to a 13 month low against the US dollar on account of economic crisis in Turkey and investors running towards to the safe heavens.


OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to depreciate in today’s session.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 14, 2018 10:28 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

