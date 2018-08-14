EURINR is expected to depreciate today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.02 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciate d by 1.44 percent during the same time frame. German factory orders came in at - 4% against market expectations of - 0.3% for July’1 8. German industrial production came in at - 0.9% against market expectations of - 0.5%. Euro has slipped to a 13 month low against the US dollar on account of economic crisis in Turkey and investors running towards to the safe heavens.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to depreciate in today’s session.

