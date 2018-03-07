App
Mar 07, 2018 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD appreciated by 0.54 percent while EURINR depreciated by 0.26 percent during the same time frame.


Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD appreciated by 0.54 percent while EURINR depreciated by 0.26 percent during the same time frame.  Euro zone services PMI came in at 56.2 against market expectations of 56.7 in Feb’18. Euro zone CPI for Jan’18 came in line with market expectations at 1.2%. ECB governor Mario Draghi said that inflation has remained subdued in the Eurozone suggested that bond buyback could be extended. In the Italian parliamentary elections there was no clear winner. Markets are likely to be watchful ahead of ECB meeting which will be held tomorrow.

OUTLOOK
EURINR is expected to depreciate in the coming session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

