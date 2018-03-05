EURINR is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.9 percent while EURINR appreciated by 0.07 percent during the same time frame. Euro zone manufacturing PMI came in line with market expectations at 60.6 for Jan’18. Spanish CPI came in at 1.1% against market expectations of 0.9% in Jan’18. Euro zone CPI for Jan’18 came in line with market expectations at 1.2%. ECB governor Mario Draghi said that inflation has remained subdued in the Eurozone suggested that bond buyback could be extended.

EURINR is expected to depreciate in the coming session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.