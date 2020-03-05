EURINR is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.33 percent yesterday whereas EURINR depreciated by 0.53 percent. The German Business Climate Survey for February showed that the index bounced to 96.1 from 95.2 amid a bounce in the assessment and expectations. The German Federal Statistical Office confirmed 2019 Q4 GDP at 0.0%, confirming economic weakness in the Union. German final Services PMI came in mostly in line with expectations in February. CPI from Eurozone came in at 1.2 percent for Feb’20 against estimate of 1.4 percent.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to depreciate in today’s session.

