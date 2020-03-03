App
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 09:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD appreciated by 0.97 percent yesterday whereas EURINR depreciated by 1.91 percent.


Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD appreciated by 0.97 percent yesterday whereas EURINR depreciated by 1.91 percent. The German Business Climate Survey for February showed that the index bounced to 96.1 from 95.2 amid a bounce in the assessment and expectations. The German Federal Statistical Office confirmed 2019 Q4 GDP at 0.0%, confirming economic weakness in the Union. The EU released February Consumer Confidence, which came in better than expected at -6.1 from -6.6 previously.



OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to depreciate in today’s session.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Mar 3, 2020 09:43 am

#Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

