you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 09:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD declined by 0.31 percent last week whereas EURINR appreciated by 0.17. The Euro continues to be pressurized over the ongoing concerns over the health of the Eurozone.


Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD declined by 0.31 percent last week whereas EURINR appreciated by 0.17. The Euro continues to be pressurized over the ongoing concerns over the health of the Eurozone. The German GDP missed the analyst expectation. The EU released December Current Account with the seasonally adjusted figure at €32.6 B, missing the market’s expectations. The Union also released December Construction output, which also came in below expected, down by 3.7% YoY.


OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to depreciate in today’s session.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Feb 24, 2020 09:59 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

