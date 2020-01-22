EURINR is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.11 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.37 percent the same time frame. The European Central Bank struck a more optimistic tone in its first monetary policy meeting with Christine Lagarde as president, noting signs of economic stabilisation in the Eurozone and an uptick in investor sentiment. German WPI came in at 0 percent against market expectations of 0.2 percent for Dec’19. German CPI came in line with market expectations at 0.5 percent for Dec’19. German economic sentiment came in at 26.7 for Dec’19 against market expectations of 15.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to depreciate in today’s session.

